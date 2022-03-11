Why Prince Charles Is Keeping His Buckingham Palace Plans Secret

What is to be done with Buckingham Palace? According to the Sunday Times, Queen Elizabeth has moved permanently to Windsor Castle—the first time the Palace has been abandoned by a monarch.

That leaves its future in the hands of Prince Charles, the future King Charles III. He has a dilemma. On the one hand he is committed to downsizing the monarchy, and the Palace is not only vast but in the middle of a lavish refurbishment. On the other hand Charles believes that living there with Queen Camilla is essential to establishing his authority as monarch.

With the queen frail but still very much alive, the heir cannot talk about any of this. The most consequential issue, the timing and nature of Charles’s succession, remains unresolved. The queen has said that she wants to stay on the job as long as she feels able, but knowing when that will be has been made more difficult by the obvious decline in her energy.