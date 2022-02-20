The Queen Has COVID After Royal Outbreak

Queen Elizabeth II has COVID-19, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sunday. The 95-year-old monarch is the third royal after her son Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to test positive in recent weeks.

The palace announced that she has mild cold-like symptoms and is self isolating.

Speculation over the Queen’s health was amplified on Feb. 17 when she told members of the royal household that she could not move easily. She had been in contact with her son Prince Charles the day before he tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

There are few families that have been untouched by the coronavirus over the past two years, but until Sunday morning it appeared that the royal family had successfully managed to keep the disease out of the confines of Windsor Castle, where Her Majesty has been sheltering from the virus for much of the past two years.

Given that the Queen is turning 96 in April, it would have been remiss if extensive measures were not in place. But unfortunately for the royal family, their aides and their medical advisors, despite extensive protocols to keep the queen protected, she now has COVID.

Attention will likely turn to a visit almost two weeks ago by Prince Charles, who visited Her Majesty while she was down in London at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, February 8. One could only have sympathy for Prince Charles if he is the contact, which is by no means certain. Sources at Buckingham palace hinted to the Daily Beast that Charles was not the source of the queen’s infection, saying that a number of cases had been detected among staff at Windsor castle.

Given that Charles has not only been triple vaccinated but also had the disease in the first wave, there will be enormous sympathy for him if it turns out that he has inadvertently infected his elderly mother.

The signs so far are that the queen, who is also understood to be triple vaccinated, is not severely ill. Buckingham Palace said that she would continue working, with “light duties” being carried out from her home at Windsor this week.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” the Palace said in a press statement. “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines.”

The diagnosis will certainly fuel ongoing anxieties about Britain’s longest reigning monarch’s health. Although she initially appeared to bounce back well from the bereavement of her beloved husband Prince Philip’s death, she has been struck with a series of illnesses and health conditions and health scares in the ensuing months. She even spent a night in hospital, and has been forced to cancel almost all in-person engagements.