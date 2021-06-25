Prince Charles Will Not Stay Silent Over Prince Harry’s Explosive Allegations

The annual publication of the royal accounts in the second half of June is, traditionally, an opportunity for British republicans to bash the profligacy and expense of the British royal family.

The Windsors and their monarchist cheerleaders retaliate with a well-honed argument that the royals only “cost” the British people a trifling sum per person (the 2021 figure is 77 pence, just over a dollar) and therefore represent excellent value for money.

Traditionally, the royals then disappear on holiday for several months and the whole thing has died down by the time they return to public life, usually on the first Tuesday in September.