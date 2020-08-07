Will the Royals Let the Queen and Prince Philip Have a Peaceful Vacation?

Her favorite gold stag brooch and redoubtable headscarf were the Queen’s sartorial signal that she was on holiday. On Tuesday, she and Prince Philip were photographed arriving at Balmoral for a near two-month stay at their summer-getaway Scottish castle where—given the royal family’s year thus far—one could quite understand if the couple got inside and dead-bolted the door, pausing briefly to give a hearty one-fingered salute to the outside world.

They will, it is reported, be visited by family members observing social distancing measures. Since March, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh—94 and 99 years old, respectively—have been sequestered at Windsor Castle during the COVID-19 crisis, attended by a coterie of servants and aides. Prince Charles, who contracted and survived the coronavirus himself, has spoken about how difficult it was not to be able to be around family.

The circus of royal drama has not stopped during the pandemic, but rather—as extracts from Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family have shown—become more granular and perhaps painful.