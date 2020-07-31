Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Doing the Opposite of ‘Finding Freedom’

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

For mischief’s sake, let’s imagine that the Queen and Princess Anne clinked glasses when they triumphantly interrupted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s week of grandstanding woe. The oldies can still steal the show when you least expect it.

In a week otherwise marked by the heady fumes arising from a new book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family—which can be summarized as “The royals suck, here’s why, and we’re a lot cooler than those saddos”—the Queen and Princess Anne showed that sometimes the best royal PR is the silliest.