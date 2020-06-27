Did Prince William and Prince Charles Really Plot a ‘Silent Coup’ Against Harry and Meghan?

‘THE DRAMA OF IT ALL’

New books claim to trace the conflicts between Prince William and Prince Harry, from their childhood, to Meghan Markle, and a “silent coup” tied to Prince Andrew’s Epstein scandal.

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Photo Illustration by Lyne Lucien/The Daily Beast/Getty

Whatever the state of the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, two things are most certainly not helping: royal “sources,” and an expanse of miscommunication-facilitating ocean between them. 

The apparent fraternal conflict is being exacerbated by a wealth of new claims about the circumstances by which Harry and wife Meghan Markle ended up quitting their roles as “senior royals.”