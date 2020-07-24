Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sue Paparazzi Over Pictures of Archie

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched a lawsuit against unnamed paparazzi who allegedly used drones to photograph their 14-month-old son Archie at home in Los Angeles.

The complaint, which was filed in L.A. County Superior Court, claims Archie was photographed in the backyard of the family’s Beverly Hills home, which is in a gated community.