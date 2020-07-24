Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sue Paparazzi Over Pictures of Archie

Their new paparazzi lawsuit shows that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unafraid to sue their media tormentors. It is also a mark of their freedom of not being “senior royals.”

Tom Sykes

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched a lawsuit against unnamed paparazzi who allegedly used drones to photograph their 14-month-old son Archie at home in Los Angeles.

The complaint, which was filed in L.A. County Superior Court, claims Archie was photographed in the backyard of the family’s Beverly Hills home, which is in a gated community.