Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Baby Archie Move Permanently to Los Angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved permanently to Los Angeles, having fled Canada before the borders between the countries were closed, in a bombshell move that will throw the royal family into fresh turmoil.

U.K. paper the Sun reported Thursday night that the couple took a private flight with their 10-month-old baby Archie to the L.A. area and plan to set up a new, permanent home in Hollywood; the paper also helpfully supplied a list of new neighbors who are also friends, like Victoria and David Beckham and James Corden.

The story, which was later confirmed by People magazine, was written by The Sun’s Dan Wootton, who also broke the news that the couple were leaving the U.K. at the start of this year.

Wootton quoted a royal insider as saying: “Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out.

“But this move was planned for some time. They realized Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area.

“They have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria.”

The Sun reports that the relocation has reportedly gone down badly with other members of the Royal family who are said to be “stunned and horrified”.

The Daily Beast has contacted various representatives of the couple and are awaiting comment.

The revelation coincides with Disney’s release of a charity film about elephants, for which Meghan provides the voice over, coinciding with Earth Month, which begins next Wednesday.