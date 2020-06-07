Prince Charles Is ‘Terribly Sad’ About Not Being Able to See the Royal Family
Hugs Required
As Prince Philip turns 99 this week, Prince Charles talks about not being able to be with his father and the rest of the royal family. Plus, the queen’s mini-Trooping the Color.
Prince Charles “terribly sad”
Former coronavirus patient Prince Charles finds it “terribly sad” to be disconnected from family and friends because of the pandemic lockdown. Charles told Sky News, “I haven’t seen my father (Prince Philip) for a long time. He’s going to be 99 next week, so yes, or my grandchildren or anything.”