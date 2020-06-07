Prince Charles Is ‘Terribly Sad’ About Not Being Able to See the Royal Family

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Prince Charles “terribly sad”

Former coronavirus patient Prince Charles finds it “terribly sad” to be disconnected from family and friends because of the pandemic lockdown. Charles told Sky News, “I haven’t seen my father (Prince Philip) for a long time. He’s going to be 99 next week, so yes, or my grandchildren or anything.”