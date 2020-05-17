Royal Family Sees Harry and Meghan Era as ‘Soap Opera’ That Has Ended
Plus, Harry and Meghan begin to pay rent on Frogmore Cottage, Adele gives them the inside scoop on Hollywood life, and the couple celebrate their second wedding anniversary.
If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.
“The drama has left”
The royals are keen to move on from the “soap opera” surrounding Harry and Meghan, The Sunday Times reports.