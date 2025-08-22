Why the Fountain of Youth Runs on Salmon Sperm

Caviar, anyone? Few beauty treatments are shocking these days, even in the extravagant world of the rich and the injected, but the “salmon sperm facial” trend is still weird enough to turn heads. Thanks to Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2024 and a whole school of other famous fans, this treatment has proven to be anything but a fad, and its popularity grows with each strange celebrity response to the age-old question, “Why does your skin look so good?”

A large-scale review of several studies on the effectiveness of polynucleotides, the complex molecules found in salmon sperm, concluded that they can “improve skin texture, reduce wrinkle depth, and enhance facial appearance.” These treatments can come in the form of injectables, masks, or serums paired with microneedling performed by medical professionals, and are lauded for the youthful, hydrated, plump glow that they leave on the skin.

Following the Friends star’s confession, a slew of big names in entertainment and sports stepped out of the shadows. So, who’s getting busy with the salmon business in Hollywood?

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

In a game of “true or false” to address rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host asked the 56-year-old if the gossip about her having a salmon sperm facial was true. The actress reluctantly replied, ‘I did.’ After a roaring collection of laughs from the audience, Aniston offered a short explanation, “I just took the woman’s words that that’s what it was,” before drawing a comparison of the procedure to microneedling.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

During a June performance at the Carlyle Hotel, the Flowers singer confidently exclaimed, “I tried that salmon sperm,” to a fan’s compliment on her “perfect” skin. “The rumors are true: salmon sperm is 100,” the singer told the audience. There appears to be a pattern of stars undergoing cosmetic treatments without fully understanding the process or science. Like Aniston, the 32-year-old added more context, saying, “I don’t even know if it is what it says.” What she is sure of, however, are the results. “My skin’s looking good.”

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

On The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian can be seen chatting with Kris Jenner about her latest foray into experimental beauty treatments. “I got a salmon sperm facial, with salmon sperm injected straight into my face,” the Skims co-founder told her wide-eyed mother.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Fragrance Found

Following her big sister’s footsteps, the reality star hopped into Dr. Jonny Betteridge’s comment section to clarify the cosmetic work she’s had on her face and body. On her list of treatments, the 41-year-old revealed she’s had “salmon sperm facials,” in addition to her regular skincare facials.

Lamar Odom Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Has the former professional basketball player missed ex-wife Khloe Kardashian so much that he’s resorted to getting the same beauty treatments as her? Probably not, but TMZ did report that the 45-year-old was spotted in the doctor’s chair getting a salmon sperm facial to rejuvenate his skin. It’s reassuring to see that even two-time NBA champions take their self-care seriously.

Charlie XCX

Charli XCX Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Charlie XCX, whose explosively popular album Brat took the singer from regular fame to household name in 2024, took to her Instagram story to answer the question every fan is firing at their favorite celebrities: “What have you had done?” After admitting to some regular Botox use and filler injections, the 33-year-old explained that she now gets “polyneucleotide” injections derived from salmon DNA.

Kesha

Kesha Aeon/GC Images

In an episode of Monica Lewinsky’s “Reclaiming” podcast, the pop singer revealed that she “[thanks] the salmon sperm” for her radiant skin. The 38-year-old acknowledged the incredulity at putting “salmon DNA” in her face, though she ultimately felt pleased with the results.

Denise Richards

Denise Richards Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

“I did do that salmon special sperm,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality star told People, explaining that she was inspired by Jennifer Aniston, saying that “if [Aniston] did it, I’ll do it.” The 54-year-old called her decision a no-brainer: “I had to.” She did, however, note that she didn’t know “what the heck it was” before scheduling the treatment.

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

“One of the things that I did recently [was] the salmon sperm facial,” the model told People in 2024. The 33-year-old and new mommy said it’s “something that [she] had never tried before,” and began experimenting with the facial treatment to prep her skin for her marriage to NFL San Francisco 49ers player Christian McCaffrey last year.