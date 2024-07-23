Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter: Charli XCX ‘Gets It’ After Brat Memes

Ella Emhoff, the 25-year-old stepdaughter of Kamala Harris, is leaning into the viral Gen Z-generated memes in support of the vice president. Harris received a wave of endorsements following President Joe Biden’s decision to step down on July 21, but few head nods went as viral as British pop singer Charli XCX’s, who chimed in on X to add: “kamala IS brat.”

Charli’s “brat summer” movement, inspired by her album “BRAT,” is going viral on Tiktok, where it stands for being “honest, blunt, and a little bit volatile,” while bucking conventional trends. Ella, daughter of Harris’ husband Doug and film producer Kerstin Emhoff, shared Charli’s post in an Instagram story on Monday, writing simply, “@charli_xcx gets it.” Ella shared the story with her 300 thousand Instagram followers, accompanied by the singer’s hit song “Apple.”

Harris’ campaign is leaning into the theme as well, changing its banner on X to a font and colorway reminiscent of the “BRAT” album. Emhoff’s public acknowledgment of her stepmother’s brat-related campaign is notable because Republicans, including Donald Trump’s pick for Vice President, J.D. Vance, have attacked Harris as a “childless cat lady” for having no biological kids of her own.