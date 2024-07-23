Biden Worldsubvertical orientation badge

Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter: Charli XCX ‘Gets It’ After Brat Memes

The Harris campaign is leaning into the Gen Z-inspired meme as it fends off criticisms from Republicans.

Josephine Walker

Ella Emhoff at Eckhaus Latta Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Runway Show on September 9, 2023 in New York, New York and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on July 22, 2024.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images and Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Ella Emhoff, the 25-year-old stepdaughter of Kamala Harris, is leaning into the viral Gen Z-generated memes in support of the vice president. Harris received a wave of endorsements following President Joe Biden’s decision to step down on July 21, but few head nods went as viral as British pop singer Charli XCX’s, who chimed in on X to add: “kamala IS brat.”

Charli’s “brat summer” movement, inspired by her album “BRAT,” is going viral on Tiktok, where it stands for being “honest, blunt, and a little bit volatile,” while bucking conventional trends. Ella, daughter of Harris’ husband Doug and film producer Kerstin Emhoff, shared Charli’s post in an Instagram story on Monday, writing simply, “@charli_xcx gets it.” Ella shared the story with her 300 thousand Instagram followers, accompanied by the singer’s hit song “Apple.”

Harris’ campaign is leaning into the theme as well, changing its banner on X to a font and colorway reminiscent of the “BRAT” album. Emhoff’s public acknowledgment of her stepmother’s brat-related campaign is notable because Republicans, including Donald Trump’s pick for Vice President, J.D. Vance, have attacked Harris as a “childless cat lady” for having no biological kids of her own.

