LAME DUCK LOADING Why Trump’s Spell Broke With Ultimate Humiliation: Expert Terry Moran says one of the president’s strongest powers may well be dead.

President Donald Trump’s once-powerful endorsement is officially dead—and it won’t be back anytime soon, a top political reporter says.

Former ABC News Chief Political Correspondent Terry Moran tells The Daily Beast Podcast that the Democratic rout of Trump-endorsed candidates in the House and Senate proves Trump’s days as a GOP kingmaker are not just limited, but possibly outright dead.

Besides candidates in ruby red districts or states, “Everybody else who wants a future in Republican politics and electoral politics is going to have to carve out their own identity,” Moran said. He pointed to how outgoing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis quickly separated himself from the Trump administration and Republicans in Washington after Tuesday’s massacre.

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Vice President JD Vance did the same on Wednesday, but chose his words carefully. Still, he admitted that the Iran war, which he said he was hesitant to even call a war as recently as September, was to blame for his GOP’s Election Day disaster.

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“And, more important: What’s Trump going to do to them now?” Moran said. “The whole election was a repudiation of his argument that you’ve got to vote for Republicans, right? Which is what he wanted. And he’s got nothing.”

Looking to the 2028 campaigns, Moran said Trump’s attempts to play kingmaker will be hampered by how many of his chosen picks lost on Tuesday.

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“If he says in a year or two, ‘Oh, I don’t like this person who’s running for Senate in wherever,’ they’re going to say, ‘So what?’” Moran predicts. “His endorsement is not really going to carry much weight because the balloon has been punctured. The spell has been broken. And to mix all the metaphors, the next two years he’s going to try to stumble back to his palace in Mar-a-Lago, and everybody’s going to be noticing more and more that he’s got no clothes. It’s an ugly thought, actually.”

While Trump, 80, still has the “enormously powerful” office of the presidency until January 2029, Moran says that “politically, he’s finished.”

Trump is "politically finished" after Tuesday's election disaster, Terry Moran says. Evan Vucci/REUTERS/Evan Vucci

As the president enters his lame-duck period, his approval rating keeps sliding. A Reuters/Ipsos poll from Monday showed him at just 32 percent. His favorability has steadily been falling since his reelection, with a substantial drop after he started the war against Iran in late February.

Exit polling showed the war was a major consideration for voters, along with affordability and corruption. Yet Trump, the morning after the GOP’s beating, went over to his “incredible” ballroom and proclaimed, “Our country is more successful now than any time in its history.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New episodes of The Daily Beast Podcast are released every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday on YouTube, and on other podcast platforms the next morning. Follow our new feed on your favorite podcast platform at beast.pub/dailybeastpod and subscribe on YouTube to watch full episodes.

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