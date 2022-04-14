‘Ziwe’ Season 2 Trailer Puts Chet Hanks and Deuxmoi in the Hot Seat

Ziwe Fumudoh is back to making celebrities uncomfortable on TV with the second season of her self-titled Showtime talk show. Released on Thursday, the trailer for the new episodes of Ziwe reveals an incredible lineup of guests.

Model/author Emily Ratajkowski, anonymous Instagram gossip queen Deuxmoi, and—we saved the best for last—Chet Hanks will all appear in front of the Apology Cam. Ilana Glazer, Charlamagne Tha God, Hannibal Buress, Mia Kalifa, Nicole Byer, and Adam Pally are also on the guest list. 30 Rock’s Jane Krakowski and the Countess herself, Luann de Lesseps, have special roles.

In the trailer, Fumudoh kicks off her chat with Hanks with a bang, asking him what accent he will be using to conduct the interview. Later, she asks Ratajkowski what empowerment means to her, to which she replies with a perplexing, “I don’t know what empowerment means.” Ever iconic, the host then asks Deuxmoi point-blank what race she is. (The answer? “I don’t like to say.”)

Fumudoh’s show, which premiered last May, grew from her popular Instagram Live series in which she interviewed famous figures about race. Ziwe won over audiences with its combination of unscripted interviews, sketches, and original music numbers, not to mention the host’s ruthless and disarming interview style. Last season’s slate of guests included Jeremy O. Harris, Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Prior to landing her own talk show, Fumudoh served as a writer on Dickinson, Desus & Mero, and Our Cartoon President. She also played a version of herself in an episode from the third season of Succession, which, we suspect, is how you know you’ve really made it.

From showrunner Fumudoh and producers Jamund Washington, Jo Firestone, and Hunter Speese, season two of Ziwe will premiere in two parts. The first six episodes will air weekly from May 1, with the second set coming later this year.