1 Dead, 5 Hurt as Teens’ Fight Spirals Into New York Subway Station Shooting

One person was killed and five others were wounded when a fight between two groups of teenagers riding the New York City subway turned deadly as the train pulled into a station on Monday afternoon, police said.

All six were shot at around 4:30 p.m. at the Mount Eden Avenue station in the Bronx. Authorities say the person killed was a 34-year-old man, and that the wounded included a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and three adults ages 28, 29, and 71. Some of those hurt were simply bystanders and not involved in the dispute which led to the shooting, police said.

“We don’t believe this was a random shooting,” Michael Kemper, NYPD’s chief of transit, said at a news conference. “We do not believe that this was an individual indiscriminately firing into a train or a train station.”

Four of the people shot suffered serious injuries, authorities said. Law enforcement is now searching for at least one suspect who fled the elevated train platform, with police not ruling out the possibility that there may have been more than one gunman who fired shots.