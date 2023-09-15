1-Yr-Old Dead, 3 Other Kids Hospitalized in Daycare Disaster

A 1-year-old child is dead and three other children have been rushed to a hospital after they were found unresponsive at a daycare in New York City on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told The Daily Beast there is no suspected cause yet, but the New York Post, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, said investigators were looking into whether the kids ingested fentanyl.

The kids reportedly ate something around 1 p.m. before lying down for their naps, and they were found unresponsive when it was time to wake up an hour-and-a-half later.

A neighbor told PIX 11 she’d seen a woman come running out of the building yelling, “My kids are dead. The kids are dead.” She told the news outlet, “Another lady came out holding a baby. The baby was unresponsive. I just feel so sad for the kids.”

Despite being administered Narcan, the 1-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The others—a 2-year-old boy, a 7-month-old girl, and another 2-year-old boy—received care and were in stable condition, the NYPD spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

According to CBS News, the fire department has ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of the tragedy. The daycare is reportedly considered a “group family day care,” meaning it operates out of a home.