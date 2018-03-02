10 Books To Add To Your Women’s History Month Reading List

Women’s History Month, which began March 1, is the perfect time to get inspired by the triumphs and tribulation real-life heroines. There are, of course, no shortage of books by and about women to add to your Kindle queue in honor of the month of celebration and commemoration. Here are ten inspiring and thought-provoking reads about female groundbreakers to get your started.

I Am Malala: The Girl Who Stood Up For Education And Was Inspired By The Taliban, $10 on Amazon: Get inspired by the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s courageous commitment to promoting girls’ education worldwide. (Bonus: Malala’s Magic Pencil is perfect for the younger set.)

A Woman’s Place Is At the Top, $14 on Amazon: Reach new heights with this biography of Annie Peck Smith, a fearless female climber who broke barriers (and records) in the late 1800s.

Madame President: The Extraordinary Journey of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, $12 on Amazon: This book chronicles Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s improbable and risk-laden rise to becoming the first female president of an African nation, and the challenges she faced in leading the country through the devastating Ebola epidemic.

The Woman Who Smashed Codes, $15 on Amazon: Elizabeth Smith used her code-breaking skills and smarts to track down booze-smuggling gangsters and Nazi spies, helping the United States win World War II. As the New York Times put it, “not all heroes wear capes.”

A Year Of Yes: How To Dance It Out, Stand In The Sun and Be Your Own Person, $12 on Amazon: Get inspired to say YES to running the universe with this book from hit showrunner Shonda Rhimes.

In These Girls, Hope Is a Muscle, $10 on Amazon: Anyone who played sports growing up will appreciate this classic tale of a scrappy women’s college basketball team’s quest to win a championship. (Bonus read for fans of women in sports: Play Big: Lessons On Being Limitless From the First Woman In The NFL).

Surpassing Certainty: What My Twenties Taught Me, $13 on Amazon: Media mogul and activist Janet Mock gets real about navigating this formative decade in her life. (Fans can also check out her first book, Redefining Realness: My Path To Womanhood, Identity, Love & So Much More.)

Notorious RBG: The Life And Times Of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, $10 on Amazon: Get to know the story behind the mic-dropping (and meme-inspiring) Supreme Court Justice with this fun and breezy bio.

All The Single Ladies: Unmarried Women and The Rise of an Independent Nation, $3 on Amazon: Get pumped to bring your power to the polls with Rebecca Traister’s exploration of how independent women have and will continue to shape the country.

Caroline, $2 on Amazon: Revisiting childhood favorite Little House on The Prairie through the lens of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s mother through this piece of historical fiction will leave you with a new appreciation for the challenges and contributions of female pioneers.

