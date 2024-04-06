‘1923’ Actor Cole Brings Plenty Found Dead in the Woods

Actor Cole Brings Plenty, who appeared in two episodes of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923, was found dead on Friday in Kansas, days after police said they were hunting for him in connection with a domestic violence incident.

The 27-year-old was the nephew of Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty, who posted a statement from his brother Joe, Cole’s father, on Instagram.

“I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us,” it said. “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole.

“We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas. I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward.”

He announced on Tuesday that his nephew was missing, and soon after Lawrence Police said the younger Brings Plenty was a suspect in a Sunday incident.

“Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived,” the police said, adding that traffic cameras showed Brings Plenty leaving the city and heading south.

No further details about the incident were released.

On Friday, deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate an unoccupied car and found Brings Plenty’s body in a nearby wooded area. They did not release his cause of death.