20 Most Effective Super Bowl Ads (Video)

It’s a rare competition that pits Budweiser against Betty White, but here goes. The Daily Beast presents its fourth annual ranking of the most successful Super Bowl advertisements.

These are the ads since 2005 that have generated the most critical and consumer acclaim. For this year’s number-crunching, we considered USA Today’s Ad Meter scores as a measure of viewer likability, grades from the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management’s Super Bowl Advertising Review as a quality assessment of advertising strategy, and the change in stock price of the parent company (closing pricing the day before the Super Bowl versus average price a month after) to measure consumer action. For private companies, the mean price change of 0.95 percent of all public companies ranked was used.

20. Dannon Oikos: John Stamos Tease

Year: 2012 Ad Meter Score: 7.54 Kellogg Grade: A Share Price Change: 2.53 percent

19. Kia: Male Fantasy

Year: 2012 Ad Meter Score: 7.75 Kellogg Grade: B Share Price Change: 0.95 percent**Private company

18. Bud Light: Rock, Paper, Scissors

Year: 2007 Ad Meter Score: 8.28 Kellogg Grade: A Share Price Change: 0.72 percent

17. Budweiser: The Stray Dog, the Beauty Queen, and the Clydesdales

Year: 2007 Ad Meter Score: 8.29 Kellogg Grade: A Share Price Change: 0.72 percent

16. Bud Light: House of Beer

Year: 2010 Ad Meter Score: 7.91 Kellogg Grade: B Share Price Change: 2.55 percent

15. Budweiser: Dalmatian Trains Clydesdale

Year: 2008 Ad Meter Score: 8.73 Kellogg Grade: A Share Price Change: -0.99 percent

14. Volkswagen: Young Darth Vader

Year: 2011 Ad Meter Score: 7.95 Kellogg Grade: A Share Price Change: 2.01 percent

13. Doritos: Giant Rat Thief

Year: 2008 Ad Meter Score: 7.94 Kellogg Grade: B Share Price Change: 2.57 percent

12. Bud Light: Secret Fridge

Year: 2006 Ad Meter Score: 8.39 Kellogg Grade: A Share Price Change: 0.80 percent

11. Bridgestone: Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head

Year: 2009 Ad Meter Score: 7.83 Kellogg Grade: C Share Price Change: 8.92 percent

10. Budweiser: King Crab

Year: 2010 Ad Meter Score: 8.56 Kellogg Grade: A Share Price Change: 0.72 percent

9. Chrysler: Clint Eastwood’s Halftime in America

Year: 2012 Ad Meter Score: 8.46** Kellogg Grade: B Share Price Change: 0.95 percent* **Based on double Facebook ad meter score, as halftime commercials are excluded from overall ranking.*Private company

8. M&M’s: Mrs. Brown Debut

Year: 2012 Ad Meter Score: 8.47 Kellogg Grade: A Share Price Change: 0.95 percent**Private company

7. Bud Light: Rescue Dog Weego

Year: 2012 Ad Meter Score: 8.42 Kellogg Grade: C Share Price Change: 1.61 percent

6. Doritos: Dog-Collar Revenge

Year: 2010 Ad Meter Score: 8.27 Kellogg Grade: B Share Price Change: 3.30 percent

5. FedEx: Caveman Delivery

Year: 2006 Ad Meter Score: 7.95 Kellogg Grade: B Share Price Change: 6.22 percent

4. Doritos: Crystal Ball

Year: 2009 Ad Meter Score: 8.46 Kellogg Grade: A Share Price Change: 1.88 percent

3. Skechers: Dog in Sneakers

Year: 2012 Ad Meter Score: 8.57 Kellogg Grade: A Share Price Change: 1.74 percent

2. Audi: Vampire Party

Year: 2012 Ad Meter Score: 7.25 Kellogg Grade: C Share Price Change: 6.52 percent

1. Snickers: Betty White Football

Year: 2010 Ad Meter Score: 8.68 Kellogg Grade: A Share Price Change: 2.55 percent