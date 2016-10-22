2016 NLCS Game 6: L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs

It’s down to one game for the Chicago Cubs.

Leading the National League Championship Series (NLCS) 3-2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cubs have one of the best chances in years to make it to the World Series— and break the 108-year “Curse of the Billy Goat.”

Chicago hasn’t made it to the Fall Classic since 1945, but as of their victory on Thursday night, they are one win away. That win, however, will be no small feat.

Although the teams will head back to Chicago for Game 6 of the Championship series, giving the Cubs a home field advantage, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will start on the mound, posing a serious threat. The Cubs will have their own Kyle Hendricks as starting pitcher, hoping he can help them seal the deal with his league-leading ERA.

The Cubs have an excellent chance in Saturday’s game, especially since they’ll be coming off a 8-4 smack-down of the Dodgers from Thursday night. Chicago has also shown that they can hit off of almost any of the pitches L.A. throws at them, with three five-run innings over five NLCS games—devastating the Dodgers’ bullpen.

Cubs Manager Joe Maddon is sure his team is ready to end the Dodgers’ season when the time comes. “Our guys will absolutely be ready for the moment— I promise you that,” Maddon said Thursday night. “It’s great. The city of Chicago has got to be buzzing pretty much right now... I expect a sellout at Wrigley.”

Cubs fans will surely go crazy at Saturday’s game— win or lose.

If the Cubs are able to win Saturday night’s game, they’ll face off against American League Champions the Cleveland Indians, who won the ALCS series 4-1 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The last time Chicago made it to the World Series— seventy-one years ago—they lost 4-3 to the Detroit Tigers. With the Fall Classic within their grasp, there’s no doubt they will leave it all on the field Saturday night.

You can catch all the action live streaming on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the National League Championship Series 2016 Game 6:

Game 6 of the National League Championship Game will take place on Saturday, October 22nd, at 8:00 p.m. ET in Chicago.

In order to watch the games online, fans can use the Fox Sports GO website (or app for mobile viewing), but access requires a valid login through a cable provider. Games are also available for streaming on TBS Sports and you can find even more ways to watch without a cable login from Cut Cable Today.

You can also find the complete postseason schedule, along with the latest baseball news at MLB.com.

And, just a reminder, the first game of the 2016 World Series is set for October 25th.

NLCS Schedule

Game 6: 8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 22 in Chicago

Game 7*: 8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 23 in Chicago

* if necessary