2016 Sweet 16: How to Watch Live Stream Online, and TV Schedule

And then there were only 16 teams left.

Starting Thursday evening, the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament heads into its fabled Sweet Sixteen round, with eight big matchups taking place over two days. Here's a guide to the matchups, tip times, and how to watch it all live online or on television.

First, Thursday's matchups:

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 3 Miami, 7:10 p.m. ET, airing on CBS.

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas A&M, 7:37 p.m. ET, airing on TBS.

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 5 Maryland, 9:40 p.m. ET, airing on CBS.

No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 4 Duke, 10:07 p.m. ET, airing on TBS.

And then Friday's:

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 4 Iowa State, 7:10 p.m. ET, airing on CBS.

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Wisconsin, 7:27 p.m., on TBS.

No. 10 Syracuse vs. No. 11 Gonzaga, 9:40 p.m. ET, on CBS.

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Indiana, 9:57 p.m., on TBS.

All games will be available for viewing on their listed television network above. All games broadcasting on CBS will also be available to stream online via March Madness Live (TBS games, too, but they require cable authentification). Viewers can also find the games on the TBS and CBS mobile and streaming apps on iOS, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.