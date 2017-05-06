2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards: What Time It Starts, Where to Watch and How to Live Stream Online

A lot is going down at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Adam Devine. First off, there is a new name. Television will finally have their moment and be recognized by the MTV gods –– RIP MTV Movie Awards.

But the biggest –– and probably most important –– change is to the categories. This year, all award categories will be gender neutral. That’s right, folks, no more “Best Actress in a Movie.” There will only be “Best Actor in a Movie” and “Best Actor in Television.”

This only applies to previously gendered categories. So don’t worry, “Best Kiss” is still there.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch this year’s monumental MTV Movie & TV Awards show.

WHEN: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET and PT (Sorry West Coast, there’s a tape delay)

WATCH: MTV, MTV2, MTV Classic, Spike, Comedy Central, VH1, BET and TV Land

STREAM: Don’t have cable? No problem, you can watch online here.