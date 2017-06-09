2017 NBA Final Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: How to Watch the Live Stream Online

Game 4 of the NBA Finals airs Friday, June 9, at 9 p.m. ET in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Golden State Warriors lead the series 3-0 over the Cleveland Cavaliers after a 118 -113 win on Wednesday in Cleveland, making it the Warriors’ 15th consecutive playoff win.

The Warriors’ Kevin Durant scored 30 points for the second game in a row, likely vvying not just for a ring but for the MVP trophy as well. Klay Thompson followed up with 30 points and Stephen Curry finished with 26.

The Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving came out of Game 3 with 38 points, and LeBron James topped it off with 39 points. Game 3 turned out to be one of the most competitive games of the series.

The Warriors could very well end the finals tonight, making it their 5th franchise win and a perfect playoff season. Will they take home the title? Tune in to find out

You can watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

You can live stream the game using the the Watch ESPN website or app.