2017 MTV Video Music Awards: How to Watch the Live Stream Online

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are set to air Sunday, August 27, at 8 p.m ET in Inglewood, California. The VMAs will air live from The Forum for the second time ever on one of the entertainments industry’s biggest nights.

Katy Perry will host the ceremony, as well as perform a highly anticipated set following her latest album Witness and recent controversy. Rap artist Lil Yachty will host the MTV red carpet pre-show at 7 p.m. ET.

Performances include Ed Sheeran, Lorde, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Fifth Harmony, Gucci Mane, P!nk, and more.

P!nk is also expected to receive the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to celebrate her 17-long-career, joining former recipients such as Rihanna (2016), Kanye West (2015) and Beyonce (2014).

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominees with a whopping eight total noms including Video of the Year, Best Hip Hop, and Best Cinematography, all for his incredible “HUMBLE.” video. The Weeknd and Perry are tied with second in most nominations with five nods each. This would be The Weeknd’s first award from the VMAs.

This year, the VMA’s “Moonman” award has been renamed the “Moon Person” award, MTV’s effort to do-away with gender binaries. MTV has also done away with gender-specific talent categories. Previous “ Best Female Video” and “Best Male Video” categories will be combined into a new category, “Artist of the Year.”

It is unconfirmed whether Taylor Swift will attend this year’s VMAs, but all of America, and Twitter, will be watching in anticipation for her new video of latest “Look at What You Made Me Do” single. Also, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are not slated to perform together, despite rumors of a reconciliation performance.

How to Watch the 2017 Video Music Awards:

You can watch the VMAs on MTV starting at 8.p.m. eastern. MTV will have a live stream via MTV Live, that will require a sign-in with a cable provider for access.