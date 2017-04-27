2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner: How To Watch

This year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner will take place Saturday 29, 2016 at 9:30 pm in Washington D.C and comedian Hasan Minhaj of "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" will serve as the host for the night.

Premiering in 1920, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is an annual dinner is meant to honor the First Amendment and the freedom of the press.

This year's will be the first time we won’t have to sit through awful jokes coming from President Trump mouth. The president opted out of attending this year’s dinner.

However, this is not the first time a sitting president wasn’t in attendance.

The dinner did not have it first presidential attendance until 1924 when President Calvin Coolidge decided to show up. Ever since, the dinner has become more and more attended with up to 3,000 journalists, politicians, icons and celebrities flocking to Washington D.C. make it one of the most lavish nights ever.

While it doesn’t seem like there will be as many big names as there were last year, the show must go on.

Aside from the jokes, the White House Correspondents’ Association will also be passing out honors throughout the night.

The dinner will be awarding 23 student scholarships and journalism awards. Journalism awards will be presented to Greg Jaffe of the Washington Post, Edward Isaac-Dovere of Politico, and David Fahrenthold of The Washington Post by journalism’s finest icons Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein.

How to Watch the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

You can watch the White House Correspondents’ Dinner live on Saturday, April 29th at 9:30 pm thanks to C-SPAN.