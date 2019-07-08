Democrats’ Fundraising Totals Will Likely Trickle Out This Week. How Will Elizabeth Warren Fare?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has to win or come close in New Hampshire, her neighboring state, to be seen as a competitive primary contender. To get a sense of how she’s doing here, I’m attending her town hall on Monday in Peterborough, a rural town in Hillsborough County with just over 6,000 residents. Peterborough went solidly for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in the general election in 2016, but it’s home to a decidedly more liberal primary voting base. If Warren can win over progressive voters in Peterborough who may be inclined to go for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), she may have luck in several other small, neighboring towns with densely populated working class voters in the state. I’ll be listening to see if she addresses how her plan will help the state’s opioid crisis, which has crippled residents in the town and nearby areas, in her Monday event.

CASH FLOW. Several 2020 Democratic candidates have already released their fundraising totals for Q2, adding new anticipation for what’s to come from those who have not. So far, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads the pack with $24.8 million raised, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at $21.5 million and Sanders at $18 million. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) brought in $12 million, ahead of Sen. Michael Bennett (D-CO) at $2.8 million and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock at $2 million.

The early totals come as President Trump and the Republican National Committee reported a massive $105 million haul during the same time frame.