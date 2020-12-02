For many, the holidays may look different this year. If you’re sending gifts to people you won’t be able to visit, take some extra time to pick out a gift that tells them how much you care (and wish you were there!). Stuck? This list will give you a jumping off point for family and friends alike.

Alpha Industries M-65 Field Coat For everyone looking for a change of scenery, spending time outside is the safest escape from the great indoors. Keep your loved ones warm this season with a timeless coat made to withstand the elements from Alpha Industries. Initially a contractor to the United States military, Alpha grew into an international commercial seller of military-style and fashion apparel. Its Heritage collection features a range of timeless, unisex coats in styles manufactured to real military specs. From bombers to parkas, there’s truly something for anyone. You can’t go wrong with the iconic M-65 Field Coat—a water- and wind-resistant design in an oversized silhouette that celebrated its 60th anniversary last year. Pro tip: add on an ALS/92 Liner for additional warmth. Buy at Alpha Industries $ 225 Free Shipping

Lumin Complete Skincare Gift Set Even the man who has everything is probably in need of some moisturizer. Skincare is a foolproof gift option, especially when it’s packaged as well as Lumin’s. In a world of too much choice, The Complete Collection simplifies, because it offers a full range of products that address basically every skincare concern, from acne scars and clogged pores, to dark circles and fine lines. Paired with a Deluxe Microfiber Washcloth and a premium case for storage, it’s basically made to be gifted. Added bonus: if you’re buying for a significant other, it’s basically a gift for you too—after all, you’re the one who has to look at him and his products on the bathroom counter. Why not give them both a little upgrade? Buy at Lumin $ 85

Pilgrim Soul Original Creative Thinking Journal The Original Creative Thinking Journal from Pilgrim Soul is proof that a sufficiently special gift doesn’t have to come with an especially high price-tag. Pilgrim Soul is a mission-driven company focused on optimizing human creative performance to gain a competitive edge in business and life—in other words, figuring out how to make people the most creative versions of themselves. The signature guided journal is filled with 50 fun challenges to spark the imagination while pushing you to rethink the way you see yourself and the world around you. If your intended recipient isn’t a cannabis user, don’t fret—the cover is just an encouragement to open yourself up to new experiences to find that competitive edge. If getting cannabis high isn’t their style, any other “highs” will suffice, from meditation to exercise to music and more. Buy at Pilgrim Soul $ 29.95 Free Shipping

Sterling Forever Initial Bar Necklace Jewelry is a holiday season staple for a good reason: you can’t go wrong with a beautiful accessory. Personalize your jewelry gifting game with the Initial Bar Necklace from Sterling Forever. It will never go out of style, and it’s a simple gift that’s still super thoughtful and affordable. This necklace is available in 14k gold vermeil or sterling silver and is backed by a lifetime guarantee that offers free replacements and repairs. Pick your letter and rest easy, knowing this precious metal makes an even more precious gift. Buy at Sterling Forever $ 92 Free Shipping

WOW Skin Science Holiday Bundle Kit Daily Beast Exclusive Helping your loved one find a moment of calm in their own home might be the ultimate gift this year. Doing it from afar is even more impressive. Luckily for you, WOW Skin Science delivers high-performance, plant-powered solutions backed by science to balance the mind, body, and spirit. As an exclusive for Daily Beast readers, the WOW Skin Science Holiday Bundle Kit features a range of best-selling products at 20% off (plus free shipping!), making it extra easy for you to share self-care. The kit is full of wellness essentials, including the super nourishing Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Conditioner Combo and Foaming Body Wash, the extra gentle Aloe Vera Face Wash with Built-In Brush, and two Essential Oils for ultimate relaxation. Buy at WOW Skin Science $ 62 Free Shipping

Meridian Classic To-Go Package For the guy who truly can’t stay in one place, give the gift of spontaneity with grooming essentials from Meridian. The Classic To-Go Package is the perfect option to help the man in your life take his routine with him anywhere he wants to go. The star of the bundle is the signature Trimmer, built specifically for down-there care. (But with 90 minutes of trim time on a full charge, there’s no reason not to use it to address other body hair.) The package also includes two replacement blades, a citrus-scented spray to keep him fresh wherever, and a pair of super breathable briefs all together in a durable, water-resistant bag. If they’re itching to get out, make sure they won’t be itching anywhere else. Buy at Meridian $ 125

