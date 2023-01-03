2023 Will Finally Be the Year of Accountability for Donald Trump

It’s officially 2023—and the hosts of The New Abnormal are just happy to still be here. But even as bad as the past year might have been, there were plenty of moments to celebrate, including a much worse-than-expected midterms showing for Republicans and several moments of what approached real accountability for former President Donald Trump.

This week, The New Abnormal is joined by Mary Trump, the author and podcast host who, yes, also happens to be a family member of the twice-impeached ex-commander-in-chief.

She’s been sounding the alarm on the dangers of Donald Trump’s actions for years now—and says that despite heartening developments over the past year, close watchers of her uncle’s legal troubles shouldn’t get ahead of themselves when it comes to the possibility of criminal charges (or repercussions of any kind, really).

“Although there is some sense of poetic justice that we seem to have reached, you could call it a tipping point—and I said this a long time ago—it’s going to be, and I mean this figuratively of course, death by a thousand lashes,” Mary Trump said. “So even though it looks bad on paper and isn't really having much of an impact—well, I’m sure it’s having a lot of an impact on his mood—but it’s not having any impact on his ability to roam free in the world.”

“He’s still not just running free, he’s still raising tens of millions of dollars every month,” Mary Trump added. “And what is it he’s doing [with that money]? He’s running for president for Christ sake.”

Then, the hosts pivot to predictions for the new year—including why they think it will turn out to be a good thing that the GOP won its slim House majority this past November.

“I think it’s a good thing that [Republicans] will have the majority in 2023, because it will just continue this trend of overreach and showing your hand in a spectacular way,” Mary Trump said. “The American people are going to see what Republicans do with power in isolation because it will just be this one part of one branch of government—very different from Senate Democrats, who I actually do think are going to meet the moment and take over some of what the House was doing.”

TNA host Danielle Moodie, for her part, says 2023 will be “the year of the phoenix” for national Democrats—where the party is finally empowered to burn down the old to usher in the new.

