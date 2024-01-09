21 Hurt as Huge Explosion Rips Through Fort Worth Hotel

A massive explosion at a hotel in Texas left 21 people injured on Monday, authorities said.

The blast at the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Hotel is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, though no official confirmation has yet been made.

No fatalities were reported in connection with the incident, though MedStar Ambulance’s Matt Zavadsky told KXAS-TV that one person was critically injured and another four were in serious condition. At least two floors of the hotel appeared to have been blown out in the explosion, leaving debris scattered on the surrounding streets.

The 20-story building was opened as a bank in 1920 and as a hotel in 2022. The explosion is believed to have erupted in the hotel’s restaurant, Musume, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

“Luckily, Musume was closed during the time of the explosion,” the restaurant said, though three staff members were among the injured.