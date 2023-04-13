This Is the 21-Year-Old Guardsman Suspected of Leaking Pentagon Docs

Officials plan to arrest a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard who is suspected of being behind a massive leak of classified intelligence documents last week, according to reports.

Three unnamed officials identified the suspected leaker to CBS News as Jack Teixeira, the leader of a chat group where the documents—predominantly about the war between Ukraine and Russia—first surfaced a week ago.

Teixeira, who works in the intelligence wing of the National Guard, is expected to be arrested on Thursday afternoon, Reuters reported. NBC News, citing officials, said the feds have “been onto him for some time and that an arrest is imminent.”

Multiple reports have pinned Teixeira as the leader of the chat group Thug Shaker Central—a Discord channel of about “20 to 30” young men and teens that frequently discusses guns, racist memes and video games, The New York Times reported.

The Washington Post, citing group members, identified Thug Shaker Central’s administrator as the person responsible for the leak, which exposed the grim prospects for Ukraine’s war with Russia and sparked panic inside the White House.

“He’s a smart person. He knew what he was doing when he posted these documents, of course. These weren’t accidental leaks of any kind,” one member told the Post.

The 102nd Intelligence Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, the Department of Defense, and the FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Beast.

The leaked docs were reportedly chock full of sensitive details about the government’s support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia, which included an analysis of Ukraine’s air defenses and that of other countries, like South Korea.

“Photos appear to show documents similar in format to those used to provide daily updates to our senior leaders on Ukraine and Russia related operations, as well as other intelligence updates,” Chris Meagher, assistant to the defense secretary for public affairs, told reporters on Monday.

News of an imminent arrest came just hours after President Joe Biden said in Dublin, Ireland, that investigators were “getting close” to finding the alleged leaker.

“There’s a full-blown investigation going on as you know, with the Intelligence Committee and the Justice Department, and they’re getting close,” Biden said Thursday.

The White House did not immediately release a statement Thursday about Teixeira being identified.