22-Year-Old Woman Taped Up and Slashed Nude Tinder Date and Then Ordered Food, Cops Say

In what might be the worst of blind dates, a 21-year-old Colorado man is recovering from a Tinder date gone awry. The unnamed victim was found naked and bleeding in the parking lot of an apartment complex where his 22-year-old date, identified by police as Lauren Marie Dooley, allegedly performed oral sex on him before binding his wrists and ankles with duct tape, and cutting him with a sharp knife.

Dooley, who has been charged with felony second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, and menacing, is alleged to have enticed her date to remove his clothes before performing fellatio on him, and then taping up his hands and feet, to which he consented.

“[The victim] found it odd, but consented to it,” an affidavit published by Law and Crime states.

She then apparently took out a knife and threatened him, according to the affidavit. She demanded he get into her bed, which he says was non-consensual given the introduction of the weapon. “However, when Lauren produced a kitchen knife and demanded he get into her bedroom, [the victim] no longer consented to staying at the residence,” the affidavit says.

Dooley, who will be arraigned Thursday, is said to have then climbed on top of her victim and “proceeded to use the knife to cut his left shoulder.”

“Lauren then used both her hands to apply direct pressure to [the victim’s] throat for approximately 20 seconds, making it difficult to breath[e]. Lauren stopped, but only to procure a belt that she then placed around [the victim’s] neck. She tightened the belt for another 20 seconds, once more making it difficult to breath[e]. When she took it off, she checked [the victim’s] neck for a pulse,” the affidavit says.

Seemingly displeased by the man bleeding on her bed, Dooley then allegedly forced her date into the bathtub to clean him up. Police said they later found blood in the tub.

In the midst of all this, she then ordered food from DoorDash and threatened her date, “If you scream or say anything, I’ll kill you,” according to the court documents.

Dooley then ordered her date back to her bed and ate the food. She then fell asleep after placing the knife under the covers.

Once Dooley was asleep, the victim told police he was able to finagle the knife to cut the duct tape and quietly leave the bed. As he tried to find his keys, Dooley reportedly woke up and chased him into the parking lot, where witnesses say she threatened him after smearing his blood on her hands as he called 911. He could be heard arguing with Dooley as he called for help, explaining to her that he called the emergency services “because you cut me” and because “you’re going to kill me.”

Police and an ambulance were dispatched. “Upon our arrival, residents at the apartment advised there was a naked male in the parking lot that needed help,” the affidavit states. “Officers located [the victim] who was naked and appeared to be bleeding from a laceration on his left arm. [He] was also actively backing away from the suspect ... Dooley ... who appeared to have blood smeared on her arms and hands. [The victim] exclaimed that Lauren tied him up and cut him.”

The victim’s life was never in danger from the cut to his shoulder, police say. Dooley faces up to 25 years in prison if found guilty of the multiple offenses.