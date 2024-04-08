3 Dead After Shooter Opens Fire During Deposition in Las Vegas Law Office

A gunman opened fire in a law office during a deposition on Monday, fatally shooting two people before turning the gun on himself, Las Vegas police said.

Officials responded to the shooting around 10 a.m. local time Monday morning in the Summerlin area in west Las Vegas, officials said, evacuating the multi-story office building and hundreds of people who were inside during the shooting.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters that the two victims were a man and a woman, and that the gunman was male. The motive and the relationship between the victims and the shooter is under investigation, police said, and it’s unclear whether the victims were employees of the law firm.

Neither the victims’ names nor the suspect’s name were officially released, but KLAS identified the victims as attorneys Dennis Prince and Ashley Prince, who were married. The same sources identified the shooter as attorney Joe Houston, the father of Ashley Prince’s ex-husband.

KLAS reported that the deposition in progress allegedly involved Prince and her ex-husband, Houston’s son, whom the elder was representing.

“The suspect was not killed by police. We believe he took his own life,” sheriff McMahill told reporters at the scene.

There is no longer a threat to the surrounding area, the sheriff said. Nearby roads were briefly shut down as police responded, but reopened a few hours later.