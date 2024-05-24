The Israel Defense Forces have recovered the bodies of three more hostages who were abducted by Hamas in Gaza, including the boyfriend of 22-year-old Shani Louk, a hostage whose remains were recovered last week.

The bodies of Orion Hernandez Radoux, 30, Hanan Yablonka, 42, and Michel Nisenbaum, 59, were recovered from northern Gaza in a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Friday. Based on “reliable intelligence information in our possession,” the IDF believes the three men were killed during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, Hagari wrote on X.

Hernandez Radoux, a Mexican-French citizen, was the boyfriend of Louk, whose body was recovered last week in a similar joint operation in Gaza. Louk and Hernandez Radoux were attending the Nova music festival near the border when Hamas attacked, and a sickening image of Louk became a symbol of the brutality of the massacre.

Yablonka, a father of two, was also attending the music festival when the militants struck. His family told the Associated Press in December that he loved music.

Nisenbaum, a Brazilian-Israeli citizen who lived in Sderot, was taken hostage while driving to the IDF base near Kibbutz Re’im to pick up his 4-year-old granddaughter, multiple media outlets reported.

Of the approximately 250 people Hamas abducted on Oct. 7, about half were freed during the weeklong November ceasefire. Israel believes 100 more are still held captive in Gaza, the Associated Press reported, as are the bodies of at least 39 more deceased victims. The bodies of 17 hostages have been recovered.