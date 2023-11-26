3 Palestinians Studying at U.S. Colleges Shot in Vermont

Three Palestinian students attending college in the U.S. were shot Saturday night by a silent gunman in Burlington, Vermont—and an advocacy group claims it was a hate crime.

Burlington Police are not going that far but they said in this “charged moment” it’s possible the friends—two of whom are U.S. citizens—were targeted because they are Arab.

“Preliminary investigation has determined that all three were visiting the home of one victim’s relatives in Burlington for the Thanksgiving holiday,” Chief Jon Murad said in a press release obtained by NBC News.

“The three were walking on Prospect Street when they were confronted by a white male with a handgun. The suspect was on foot in the area. Without speaking, he discharged at least four rounds from the pistol and is believed to have fled on foot.”

The assailant has not been arrested. Police did not name the victims but Haverford College identified one of the students as junior Kinnan Abdalhamid, 20.

The Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee identified the others as Hisham Awartani, 20, who was attending Brown University, and Tahseen Ahmed of Trinity University.

“After reviewing the initial information provided we have reason to believe this shooting occurred because the victims are Arab,” the committee said in a statement.

“According to the information provided the three victims were wearing a Kuffiyeh and speaking Arabic. A man shouted and harassed the victims, then proceeded to shoot them.”

“Given the information collected and provided, it is clear that the hate was a motivating factor in this shooting, and we call on law enforcement to investigate it as such,” the organization’s executive director, Abed Ayoub, said.

“The surge in anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian sentiment we are experiencing is unprecedented, and this is another example of that hate turning violent.”

Burlington Police confirmed two of the young men were wearing Palestinian scarves but stressed that the motive has not been pinned down.

“In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime,” the chief said. “And I have already been in touch with federal investigatory and prosecutorial partners to prepare for that if it’s proven.”

He added, “The fact is that we don’t yet know as much as we want to right now. But I urge the public to avoid making conclusions based on statements from uninvolved parties who know even less.”

Haverford College President Wendy Raymond said the dean was traveling from the campus in Pennsylvania to Burlington to see Abdalhamid.

“Police are investigating the shootings, and we await word on whether it will be pursued as a hate crime. In the meantime, know that Haverford College condemns all acts of hatred,” she said.