‘TERRIBLE TRAGEDY’
3-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies in Hot Car After Family Tee-Ball Game
A 3-year-old Texas boy died Saturday afternoon after police say he was left in a hot vehicle for several hours after his family returned from a tee-ball game. Lt. Jesse Salame, a spokesman for the San Antonio police, said it “appears to be a terrible tragedy.” The boy was pronounced dead at around 5 p.m. after family members discovered him unresponsive in the vehicle. Salame said the family had taken a 6-year-old child to a tee-ball game earlier in the day and may have forgotten to take the 3-year-old out of the car after returning home. “It had been a few hours, so by the time they discovered he had been in there, they came out and tried to perform life-saving measures,” but it was too late, Salame said. Temperatures in the area reached the mid-90s on Saturday. The boy is the sixth child to die this year in Texas after being left in a hot vehicle.