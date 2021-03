A 35-foot wide sinkhole opened up in an IHOP parking lot in Mississippi over the weekend. While no one was injured, the sinkhole swallowed 14 cars.

“The cause of the sinkhole is still under investigation,” an IHOP spokesman told CNN.

To which a Denny’s spokesman responded under his breath, “Excellllllllent,” as he stroked a white cat while laughing maniacally.