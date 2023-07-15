CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
4 Killed in Mass Shooting at Georgia Mall, Suspect Remains at Large
ANOTHER SHOOTING
Read it at Associated Press
At least four people are reportedly dead—and a suspected gunman is still at large—after a mass shooting at a mall in Hampton, Georgia, south of Atlanta. Authorities for Henry County said an “active shooter incident” began before 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton, and they advised people to avoid the area as several police agencies worked to locate the suspect. “I can confirm that four people are deceased,” a spokesperson for the county government told The Associated Press. “As of right now, the suspect is still at large.” Police plan to share more information at a press conference Saturday afternoon.