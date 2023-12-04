49ers Star, Eagles Security Boss Bounced After Wild Sideline Feud

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Philadelphia Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro were both escorted out of Sunday’s game after tangling on the sidelines in the third quarter.

The fracas broke out after Greenlaw slammed into Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith near Philly’s sideline, slamming him to the ground out of bounds.

Referees threw a flag against Greenlaw for unnecessary roughness, with players and staffers from both teams rushing in as the pair appeared ready to square off.

DiSandro stepped in as if to push Greenlaw and Smith apart, and Greenlaw pointed at the head of security’s face as he yelled, apparently coming into contact with him.

The contact drew the disqualification, according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was later seen arguing with officials over the decision to toss Greenlaw.

DiSandro was also removed, but received a standing ovation from Philadelphia fans in the stands as he was walked out.