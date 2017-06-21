These timepieces offer high quality that won't break the bank.

The “status symbol” timepiece has come a long way from the days of lookalike silver-or-gold numbers. Today, you can have your choice of selections, from a classic statement piece to a state-of-the-art smartwatch. Best of all, if you don't have the extra spending cash on hand for a Rolex or an Apple Watch, we've got a few choice picks that offer up everything from design to quality to functionality—and they're totally affordable, too. Check out our choice picks below:

1. Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch

The Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch is a Kickstarter success story for good reason. Using its own proprietary Ticwear OS, this watch combines sleek, simple design with high functionality. Use it to get an Uber, set reminders, make calls, get text notifications and track your fitness goals—basically, all the stuff that a smartwatch is supposed to do to help make your life easier.

2. Breed Alton Men's Watches

These classic, retro-feeling timepiece Breed Alton Men's Watches, made with a genuine leather crocodile-embossed strap and featuring a handsome, sturdy display, give a stylish update on vintage looks. Plus, they’ll hold up under pressure, withstanding up to 5 ATM of water resistance.

3. Withings Activité Steel Activity Tracker Watch

If you're looking for a futuristic watch that won’t look like a calculator on your wrist while you work out, check out the Withings Activité Steel Activity Tracker Watch . This clever watch automatically tracks your physical activity via Withings' patented Connected Movement™ Technology and syncs the info to your app, giving you in-depth metrics, personal coaching, and more.

4. JBW Knox Men's Watches

A bolder look: these JBW Knox Men's Watches feature a unique design with an octagon shaped bezel that's sure to catch some attention wherever you sport it. Constructed with 12 genuine diamonds and plated in 18k gold, this watch is meant for the most confident of gents.

5. Breed Raylan Men's Watches

Perfect for the board room and the gym alike, these Breed Raylan Men's Watches deliver sturdy design with the bold class of an elegant watch. It's the ideal watch for everyday use, featuring a tachymeter, chronograph and magnified date display.

