50 Million People Face Henri’s Rainy, Windy Fury

The outer bands of Henri—which went from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight—started lashing the eastern seaboard in Newport, Rhode Island, at around 5 a.m. on Sunday morning. The storm is packing sustained winds of around 75 mph and had already caused massive downpours in New York City that led to some flooding late Saturday night.

Early Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center predicted that it would make direct landfall on the far eastern coast of Long Island or southern New England between eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island before battering southeastern Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon.

Dangerous storm surges are expected to cause widespread flooding in low lying areas. Authorities have expressed concern about how many people have refused to evacuate, in part because the population is not accustomed to tropical storms.

The last time a hurricane hit the northeast coast was August 19, 1991. when Hurricane Bob made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane in Block Island, Rhode Island, retreated out to sea and then made landfall as a tropical storm in Newport, Rhode Island a day later. The storm killed at least 18 people and caused extensive damage, amounting to $1.5 billion in 1991 ($2.85 billion in today’s monetary value).

More than 50 million people are under threat from the storm, which has caused cancellations, including a massive “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert” in Central Park that had to be suspended after lightning struck during Barry Manilow’s set. Stars including Bruce Springsteen were sidelined after the sudden cancellation. The concert had already been under scrutiny as the Delta variant surges in the U.S.

Rail service is also expected to be suspended between New York and Connecticut as the storm bears down.