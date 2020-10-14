These Are the Best Prime Day Deals Taking 50% Off or More

Prime Day is full with amazing deals. But while looking through them all, we come across some that are better than others. To help you get the most out of Prime Day, we’ve rounded up the best deals on items that are half off or over. Looking for more? Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

Vitamix 5200 53% Off Buy on Amazon $ 259 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones 50% Off Buy on Amazon $ 124 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Adobe Creative Cloud + $10 Amazon Gift Card 50% Off Buy on Amazon $ 37 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Echo Dot + Smart Plug 68% Off Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

OSTRICHPILLOW Go Memory Foam Travel Pillow 50% Off Buy on Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.