These Are the Best Prime Day Deals Taking 50% Off or More

From a Vitamix to headphones, these deals are half off and should be fully on your list.

Prime Day is full with amazing deals. But while looking through them all, we come across some that are better than others. To help you get the most out of Prime Day, we’ve rounded up the best deals on items that are half off or over. Looking for more? Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

Vitamix 5200

53% Off

Buy on Amazon$259

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones

50% Off

Buy on Amazon$124

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Adobe Creative Cloud + $10 Amazon Gift Card

50% Off

Buy on Amazon$37

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Echo Dot + Smart Plug

68% Off

Buy on Amazon$24

Free Shipping | Free Returns

OSTRICHPILLOW Go Memory Foam Travel Pillow

50% Off

Buy on Amazon$29

Free Shipping | Free Returns

