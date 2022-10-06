The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld has had enough of dowdy college students, claiming today’s undergrads just aren’t hot enough.

During a discussion on the Fox News show, Gutfeld, 58, was discussing student loans in a roundtable with his co-hosts on a college that is offering a course called “Doing Nothing” when he made the surprising admission that “college doesn’t look like it’s fun anymore.”

“Have you seen how miserable and how miserable-looking a lot of these students are?” he lamented.

Gutfeld claimed students are “deliberately ugly-fying themselves” and “rejecting the truth in beauty.” He continued: “You see them on TikTok, they’re out of shape, they’re asexual... they all look like rejects from the loony bin.”

When probed for his thoughts on the “Doing Nothing” course, he said: “I think the course in doing nothing is actually majoring in gender studies,” before complaining that the cost of college is “one of the main reasons why people aren’t going.”

Afterward, he took to Twitter to promote his nightly show, Gutfeld!, on Twitter, describing it as “another insane hour of quality programming hosted by the most handsome host on the planet (studies show).”