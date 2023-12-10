6 Dead as Tornado Barrels Through Tennessee

At least six people died and several others were injured after a tornado swept through Tennessee on Saturday, local authorities reported.

Two adults and a child were killed in Clarksville, Montgomery County, authorities said, adding that 23 others had been treated at an area hospital. Three more were killed in Madison, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management said.

The tornado left a path of destruction in its wake; photos show homes flattened and emergency services working through the wreckage. At least 21,000 homes were without power as of 5:31 pm local time, according to the Nashville Electric Service.

“This is a sad day for our community,” Clarksville Mayor Wes Golden said in a statement. “We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes. This community pulls together like no other and we will be here until the end.”

The Nashville Emergency Operation Center was partially activated in response to the weather crisis. Tornado warnings were issued via emergency alerts at 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. CST.