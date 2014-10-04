6 Must-Read Stories of Blondie, Spies and Riotous Feminists: The Best of The Beast

The U.S. Veteran and Wisconsin Boy Who Went to Fight ISIS in SyriaBy Jacob SiegelWhat motivated an American to go to war for the Kurds? Jordan Matson’s troubled path from the Army and a pre-election suicide bid to the front lines with the YPG.

The Cult of Blondie: Debbie Harry’s Very Special New York Picture ShowBy Tim TeemanIn the Chelsea Hotel’s exhibition space, Debbie Harry has helped curate a Blondie video, picture, and memorabilia show. Go there, gawp, and dance to one of rock’s most enduring bands.

Why Obama Can’t Say His Spies Underestimated ISISBy Eli LakeOn 60 Minutes, the president faulted his spies for failing to predict the rise of ISIS. There’s one problem with that statement: The intelligence analysts did warn about the group.

Join Caitlin Moran’s Riotous Feminist RevolutionBy Lizzie CrockerShe is one of Britain’s best, most prize-garlanded journalists, a bestselling author, and a gale of wit and blunt wisdom. Caitlin Moran talks sex, feminism, family, and the beauty of masturbation.

How to Save Silent Movies: Inside New Jersey’s Cinema ParadisoBy Rich GoldsteinScreening and celebrating silent movies is a tough business. But in Jersey City the fight goes on, with fabulous organ accompaniment.

The Only Thing More Terrifying Than Ebola Is Being Pregnant With EbolaBy Kent Sepkowitz and Abby HagelageThomas Eric Duncan, the first Ebola patient diagnosed in the U.S., was likely infected while helping a pregnant friend who never stood a chance.