60 Minutes Interviews Kathryn Bigelow, James Cameron, Jeremy Renner

In case you hadn't noticed, The Hurt Locker's Kathryn Bigelow is a female director. But don't worry, it's "through her eyes that she sees, not through her mammaries," as Jeremy Renner assures us. On 60 Minutes Sunday, James Cameron and others discussed how her sex means nothing, and everything.