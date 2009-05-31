7 Best Moments From Sunday Talk

Graham: Sotomayor’s Comments Are Troubling

On Fox News Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham called Sotomayor’s comments on race “troubling,” saying that had someone of his background and profile—“a white guy from South Carolina”—said something similar, the nomination wouldn’t be seriously considered.

Sessions: Sotomayor’s No Racist

Ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee Jeff Sessions said on Meet the Press that he would prefer if certain members of the GOP quit employing the term "racist" to describe Sonia Sotomayor. In fact, he’d like it if all racial demagoguery could end. An excellent, if unlikely, request.

Buchanan: Just Wait for Kim Jong-il to Die

Pat Buchanan tells The McLaughlin Group that he doesn’t think North Korea has a missile that can reach America, and that the best approach is to hold firm against Kim Jong Il’s demands and “just let him sit and stew until he’s dead.”

Fighting Fire With Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein doesn’t mince words on Face the Nation —she finds the charges of racism leveled at Sonia Sotomayor “absolutely terrible.” Tell us how you really feel.

North Korea’s Nuclear Catch-22

On Fareed Zakaria GPS, Henry Kissinger illuminated the North Korean regime’s complex relationship with its nuclear program. According to the world, they can’t live with it. According to Kissinger, they might not be able to live without it.

Romney Cautions Against Politician-Run GM

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney—a Detroit native whose father was American Motors Corp. chairman—weighs in on who should run General Motors. Romney advocates giving control to the shareholders, and outlines the reasons why a government-run GM wouldn’t work.

Can’t Anyone Take a Joke?

Politicians aren’t the only ones offering their opinions on Sonia Sotomayor. On This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Paul Krugman said he thinks her comments regarding a Latina woman’s decision-making abilities were an attempt at humor.

