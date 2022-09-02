Four Ways to Put a Modern Twist on the ’80s Fashion Trend

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether we’d like to admit it or not, power suits, acid wash jeans, and polka-dot dresses are making a comeback. These loud, bright, and eclectic ’80s styles that were once described as an eye sore by the fashion community have returned, spurring a revival of fads inspired by the looks in nostalgic classics like The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink.
The burning question is, how does one rock this trend if they are averse to ’80s fashion but still want to participate in this latest craze? Scroll through below to check out these ’80s-inspired pieces that will work for any chic modern-day woman. And no, you don’t need to resurrect the perm–this hairstyle is long gone—and for good reason.
Take a page from me or rather your parent’s library of prom photos—you don’t need neon prints to pay homage to ’80s fashion. Wipe away the purple lipstick and the blue eyeshadow, and opt for the looks below instead.
An Oversized Blazer
The Drop Oversized Blake Blazer
This tasteful and affordable oversized blazer found on Amazon can be paired with slacks or flared jeans for a business-casual look. It’s available in a wide selection of colors, including black, coffee bean, ivory, and rose pink, and the endless number of outfit options possible with this blazer will expand your wardrobe with just one simple piece.
High-Rise Denim
SHEIN Asymmetrical Waist Wide Leg Jeans
These asymmetrical wide-leg jeans from SHEIN offer a comfortable fit, an ’80s-inspired acid wash, and they’re perfect for creating the illusion of longer legs.
Scrunchies
Tie-Dye Scrunchies
Nothing beats a high pony. Make a subtle statement with these tie-dye velvet scrunchies. Discard all stubborn hair ties that plead guilty to causing hair breakage. These damage-free scrunchies are super stretchy (you can even wear them on your wrist!) and will add a dash of flare to any look.
Power Suits
SHEIN Blazer
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Spanx coupons, Nordstrom coupons, Macy’s coupons, and H&M coupons.