82-Year-Old Bernie Sanders Is Running for Yet Another Senate Term

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced his intention Monday to seek another term in the U.S. Senate.

The 82-year-old independent is already the second-oldest member of the chamber, and if elected, would be 88 by the time his fourth term is up.

He outlined the reasons behind his decision in a video posted to social media Monday morning, in which he called this year’s election cycle “the most consequential election in our lifetimes.”

In the message, the popular Vermont progressive hit many of the same notes that he has during his long run in national politics—which included two competitive but ultimately unsuccessful bids for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020.

“We must fight to make sure that we have a government which represents the working families of our country, not the billionaire class and wealthy campaign contributors,” he said in a statement which touted some of Sanders’ achievements: measures to lower the cost of prescription drugs, green energy initiatives across his home state, his steadfast support for abortion rights, and his efforts to lower the burden of student debt for millions of Americans, among other things.

Sanders also outlined in a video statement posted to X one of the key differences between himself and President Joe Biden’s current administration: U.S. support for Israel’s brutal military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel had the absolute right to defend itself against this terrorist attack—but it did not and does not have the right to go to war against the entire Palestinian people, which is exactly what it is doing,” Sanders said. “U.S. tax dollars should not be going to the extremist Netanyahu government to continue its devastating war against the Palestinian people.”

After a nearly two-decade run in the House prior to his time in the Senate, Sanders is already the longest serving congressional independent in U.S. history.