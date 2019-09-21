CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    CAT CEMETERY

    89 Dead Cat Carcasses Found in Upstate New York Home After Eviction

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Ali Jarekji/Reuters

    The decomposing carcasses of 89 cats were found inside an upstate New York home after the owner was evicted, according to the Associated Press. Additional cats were found in boxes in an open grave in the back yard, including one on which “RIP Zippy you were a good little girl” was written. Eight live cats were also found on the premises. Authorities are considering whether to charge animal cruelty charges after Montgomery Police Chief Arnold “Butch” Amthor described conditions inside the house as “horrific.” Necropsies will be performed on some of the animals to determine the cause of death.

    Read it at Associated Press