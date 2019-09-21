CHEAT SHEET
89 Dead Cat Carcasses Found in Upstate New York Home After Eviction
The decomposing carcasses of 89 cats were found inside an upstate New York home after the owner was evicted, according to the Associated Press. Additional cats were found in boxes in an open grave in the back yard, including one on which “RIP Zippy you were a good little girl” was written. Eight live cats were also found on the premises. Authorities are considering whether to charge animal cruelty charges after Montgomery Police Chief Arnold “Butch” Amthor described conditions inside the house as “horrific.” Necropsies will be performed on some of the animals to determine the cause of death.