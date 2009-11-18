9/11 Mom Confronts Eric Holder
It's worth watching the entire four minutes of this emotional but civil exchange between Attorney General Eric Holder and Alice Hoagland, whose son died in the crash of United Flight 93. Hoagland presses Holder on why he gave "short shrift" to military tribunals for the alleged 9/11 conspirators.
It's worth watching the entire four minutes of this emotional but civil exchange between Attorney General Eric Holder and Alice Hoagland, whose son died in the crash of United Flight 93. Hoagland presses Holder on why he gave "short shrift" to military tribunals for the alleged 9/11 conspirators.